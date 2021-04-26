DA could announce charges against boyfriend for death of San Jose transgender woman

The Santa Clara County District Attorney is expected to announce charges on Monday against a man whom they say is responsible for the death of a transgender woman.



Milpitas police say 24-year old Natalia Smüt was killed by her boyfriend on Friday.

Police also say that 22-year old Elijah Cruz Segura of Union City called 911 saying the victim was injured and that he was responsible for her injuries.

Officers found Smüt lying on the ground when they arrived.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

An LGBTQ support and advocacy organization Project More, wrote on its website: "With sadness and a heavy heart, we share the passing of Natalia Smüt, 24, an Afro-Rican transgender woman of San José who was known best for her motivating and creative spirit, captivating performances, and her love for advocacy within the community."

The group said she was a beloved drag artist and entertainer of the South Bay and is the 16th victim this year of anti-transgender violence this year in the U.S.