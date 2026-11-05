Cross Keys High School threat: Student investigated after social media post

The Brief Cross Keys High School administrators and district police responded quickly to a student social media threat in Atlanta. Authorities confirmed no weapons were brought onto the campus and no students or staff members were harmed. District police and school leadership continue to investigate the incident under district conduct codes.



Police and school administrators launched an immediate investigation after a student posted a threat against Cross Keys High School on social media, district officials said.

Cross Keys High School safety

What we know:

School staff members were alerted to a threatening message posted on a widely used social media platform. DeKalb County School District Police and school administrators immediately implemented district safety protocols to assess the danger and quickly identify the student involved.

Officers, campus security, and administrators conducted a thorough investigation following the identification. District leaders confirmed that no weapons were found on campus, and no students or staff members were injured during the incident.

DeKalb County School District rules

The backstory:

Principal Roberta Gibson and Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III notified families, staff, and the community about the security response. Cross Keys High School strictly prohibits weapons and unauthorized items on school grounds.

Officials warned that any violations of the DeKalb County School District's 2026-2027 Code of Student Conduct and applicable laws will be addressed appropriately. District leaders emphasized that incidents like this disrupt instructional time and cause unnecessary fear across the school community.

Atlanta school safety campaign

What you can do:

School leadership is urging parents to speak with their children about making responsible choices, following school rules, and understanding the severe legal and academic consequences of making threats. Administrators also reiterated the importance of the district's "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

Students and families should immediately report any concerning comments, online posts, or safety hazards to a trusted adult or campus administrator. Anyone with questions regarding the situation can contact the school office.

Cross Keys student investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the student or specified the exact nature of the social media message. Authorities have not detailed what specific disciplinary or legal actions the student may face as the investigation continues.