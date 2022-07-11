Crooks target cars, smash windows in series of car break-ins in Atlanta over the weekend

More than a dozen cars in the Sweet Auburn area of Atlanta were broken into over the weekend.

Glass now litters sections of the roadway near the intersection of Chamberlain and Fitzgerald streets from Sunday night’s crimes. Atlanta police said more than a dozen cars were hit.

This is in addition to crooks smashing out windows of about 18 vehicles in Midtown, also over the weekend.

Police have reported more than 4,000 thefts from motor vehicles this year alone.

The best thing police said car owners can do is not keep anything of value inside their vehicle that would attract attention.