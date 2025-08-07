Expand / Collapse search

Critics say new MLK monument in Florida misses the mark

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 7, 2025 8:23am EDT
A highly-anticipated unveiling of a new bronze statue honoring civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has turned into controversy for some Florida residents.

The Brief

    • A newly unveiled $500,000 bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Winter Park, Florida, is facing criticism over its proportions and lack of resemblance to the civil rights icon.
    • Some residents say the statue does not meet the standards expected for honoring Dr. King and have voiced disappointment following the public ceremony.
    • The design was selected by a committee and reportedly approved by members of the King family, but the mayor admits it hasn’t met public expectations and may be difficult to change due to cost.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A new bronze statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has sparked controversy just hours after its unveiling in Winter Park, Florida. 

What we know:

The monument, which was revealed during a ceremony in the city just outside of Orlando, is drawing backlash from some residents who say the sculpture fails to resemble the iconic civil rights leader, according to People magazine.

Critics argue the statue’s proportions are off and that it falls short of the artistic standard they had hoped to see for such a significant historical figure. 

Comments quickly poured in following the unveiling, with many expressing disappointment that the final product does not reflect Dr. King’s image accurately.

The artist, Andrew Luy of Huntsville, Alabama, was selected through a committee process. City officials say the design was reviewed and reportedly approved by members of the King family prior to installation.

What they're saying:

Winter Park Mayor Sheila DeCiccio acknowledged the public criticism and admitted the statue didn’t turn out the way many had hoped. She also noted the challenge of making any changes, citing the project's high price tag of $500,000.

The King family has not commented on the statue publicly at this time. 

It’s unclear whether the city will consider modifications to the statue or if it will remain as-is.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from an article published by People (linked) and posts on social media. 

