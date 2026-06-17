Crews rescue driver from upside-down vehicle in Sandy Springs ravine

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The Brief Sandy Springs fire crews rushed to a deep ravine Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle smashed through a protective guardrail. Emergency personnel successfully rescued the driver from the upside-down wreckage. The driver suffered only minor injuries while the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



First responders pulled a driver from an overturned vehicle Tuesday afternoon after it plummeted into a deep ravine in Sandy Springs, officials said.

What we know:

Sandy Springs fire crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, emergency personnel discovered a vehicle that had smashed completely through a protective guardrail and landed upside down on its roof at the bottom of a ravine.

Firefighters quickly reached the overturned wreckage and safely pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Officials confirmed the driver escaped the dramatic crash with only minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A car smashed through a protective guardrail and flipped into a ravine on June 16, 2026. (Credit: Sandy Springs Fire Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and plow through the safety barrier. Officials have also not released the identity of the driver or specified if any traffic citations will be issued.