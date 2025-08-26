Crews investigating fire at Lithonia Zaxby's
LITHONIA, Ga. - Crews are trying to find the cause of an early-morning fire at a Lithonia Zaxby's.
The fire broke out at the restaurant on Mall Parkway around 1:30 a.m.
What we know:
Officials tell FOX 5 that the fire started on the back service porch of the fast food restaurant.
Thankfully, the flames did not make it inside the building.
What we don't know:
The cause of the flames remains under investigation.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Fire Department.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the DeKalb County Fire Department.