Crews investigating fire at Lithonia Zaxby's

Crews are trying to find the cause of an early-morning fire at a Lithonia Zaxby's.

The fire broke out at the restaurant on Mall Parkway around 1:30 a.m.

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 5 that the fire started on the back service porch of the fast food restaurant.

Thankfully, the flames did not make it inside the building.

What we don't know:

The cause of the flames remains under investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Fire Department.