Crews battle brush fire near Talona Road in Talking Rock

The Brief Firefighters from Gilmer and Pickens counties are battling a brush fire near Talking Rock. The fire was completely contained as of Monday evening with no structures currently in danger. Forestry officials believe a tree falling onto a power line may have started the flames.



Crews from two counties and the Georgia Forestry Commission are working to contain a wildfire near Talking Rock that began Monday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near 6388 Talona Road on Monday. Units from Gilmer County and Pickens County joined the Georgia Forestry Commission at the scene to establish fire lines using dozers.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, officials stated the fire was 100% contained. While the fire is still active, Gilmer County fire units have been released and no homes or buildings are currently in danger.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how many acres have been burned in the Talona Road fire or when full containment is expected.

The backstory:

While a formal investigation is underway, 911 dispatchers told the Gilmer County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) that the fire likely started when a tree fell across a power line.

The fire comes at a time of heightened risk across the state.

The USDA Forest Service recently prohibited all campfires and open flames in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest due to dry conditions and low humidity.

Local perspective:

Although a mandatory burn ban is currently in effect for 91 Georgia counties, Gilmer County is not yet included in that list.

However, Gilmer County Fire Rescue is strongly discouraging any outdoor burning.

They are asking residents to follow "S.T.A.R." requirements, which include keeping fires at least 50 feet from buildings and 25 feet from woodlands.