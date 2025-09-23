Coweta County launches logo contest ahead of 200th anniversary

article

The Brief Coweta County will mark its 200th anniversary in 2026. Residents are invited to design the official bicentennial logo. Deadline for entries is Oct. 1, 2025; one submission per person.



Coweta County is preparing to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026, and officials are asking residents to help design the official logo to mark the milestone.

What we know:

The county is inviting students and community members to submit original artwork that reflects Coweta’s culture, history and 200 years of growth. The winning design will become the official logo for the bicentennial celebration.

What you can do:

Submissions can be either hand-drawn or digital, and each person may enter one design. The deadline to participate is Oct. 1, 2025. Entries can be emailed to info@coweta.ga.us or dropped off in person at 22 E. Broad Street in Newnan.

Officials ask that participants include their name, contact information and proof of residency, such as a student ID or driver’s license.

For questions about the contest, residents can email info@coweta.ga.us.