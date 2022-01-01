Coweta County inmate found dead inside cell, GBI investigates

An inmate was found dead inside a jail cell, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

According to officials, the inmate suffered from apparent "self-inflicted injuries."

The inmate was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Other details surrounding the deadly incident were not immediately made available.



Authorities have yet to release the inmate's name.

The GBI has been called to assist in the investigation.

