Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well

A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday.

A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.

Firefighters quickly got to work setting up a specialized monopod system that would allow a member of the rescue to team to be lowered into the tight space to pull the pup up.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Coweta County firefighters work to rescue a dog that had fallen down an abandoned well on Sept. 14, 2022. (Coweta County Fire Rescue)

Battling through the tight space and lack of oxygen, the rescue worker was able to finally get the 130-pound dog out of the well after about 20 minutes.

Rescue workers believe the dog had been in the well for about three hours. It was suffering from low oxygen and hypothermia. The dog was taken to a nearby emergency vet for evaluation and treatment.