Country music legend Jeannie Seely passes away at 85

Country music icon Jeannie Seely, a Grammy-winning singer and longtime Grand Ole Opry member known for her soulful voice and trailblazing spirit, has died at 85.

Seely died Friday in Nashville after a brief illness, according to her publicist. Her death came less than a year after the passing of her husband, Gene Ward, in December 2024.

Following news of her death, fellow legend Dolly Parton posted a heartfelt tribute, calling Seely "one of my dearest friends."

Marilyn Jeanne Seely remembered

What we know:

Born Marilyn Jeanne Seely in Titusville, Pennsylvania, she moved to Nashville in the mid-1960s and quickly rose to stardom with the release of her 1966 hit "Don’t Touch Me," which earned her a Grammy Award and climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard country chart.

In 1967, she became the first Pennsylvania native inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. She went on to perform on the Opry stage more than 5,000 times — more than any other artist.

Nicknamed "Miss Country Soul," Seely was known for her emotionally rich vocals, independent spirit, and willingness to challenge norms. She was the first woman to wear a miniskirt on the Opry stage and helped expand the image of female artists in country music.

She charted more than two dozen singles and found success with duets alongside Jack Greene, including the hit "Wish I Didn’t Have to Miss You." Seely also wrote songs recorded by artists like Dottie West, Irma Thomas, and Connie Smith.

In her later years, she continued recording, performing, and hosting her own SiriusXM radio show. Her 2020 album An American Classic included collaborations with Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, and Lorrie Morgan. In 2024, she released a new recording of "Suffertime," a song she had written decades earlier.

Seely received numerous accolades throughout her career, including a star on the Music City Walk of Fame and an honorary doctorate from Lincoln Memorial University.

What we don't know:

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Dolly Parton honors Jeannie Seely

What they're saying:

"I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville," Parton wrote in a statement. "She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed."