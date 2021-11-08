Expand / Collapse search

Conyers police, Walmart donate mattresses for children who didn't have one

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta
CONYERS MATTRESS DONATION article

Conyers police said officers realized that children didn't have mattresses for their beds while investigating a call for service. 

CONYERS, Ga. - The Conyers Police Department and Walmart teamed up to help children who, until recently, didn't have a mattress to sleep on.

Conyers police said officers realized that children didn't have mattresses for their beds while investigating a call for service. 

Police said a manager of Walmart in Conyers donated mattresses that Conyers officers delivered to the home. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS
 