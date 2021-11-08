Conyers police, Walmart donate mattresses for children who didn't have one

article

The Conyers Police Department and Walmart teamed up to help children who, until recently, didn't have a mattress to sleep on.

Conyers police said officers realized that children didn't have mattresses for their beds while investigating a call for service.

Police said a manager of Walmart in Conyers donated mattresses that Conyers officers delivered to the home.

