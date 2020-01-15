Convict on the run after escaping Atlanta facility

Georgia police are searching for a convict who escaped from a transitional center in Atlanta.

If you see Courtney Adrius Lee, call 911 immediately. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Officials say that 32-year-old Courtney Adrius Lee absconded from the minimum-security Atlanta Transitional Center on the 300 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Lee had been in custody after he was found guilty of 2nd-degree forgery. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Lee had a maximum possible release date of June of 2020.

The escaped convict had previously been arrested for multiple other charges including forgery, possession of cocaine, firearm convictions, and theft.

He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 150. He has brown eyes and black hair,

If you see Lee, do not approach and call 911.