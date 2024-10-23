Construction worker injured at Woodruff Arts Center

A construction worker has been transported to the hospital after a situation at Woodruff Art Center on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Woodruff has confirmed with FOX 5 that the emergency happened around 8 a.m. at the performing arts center on Peachtree Street.

Skyfox 5 flew over the scene as paramedics pulled up to assess the situation.

According to the spokesperson, the worker was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Staff and patron safety is our highest priority, and we are actively investigating the cause of the accident," the spokesperson said, "We are grateful to our community’s first responders for their swift action."

Officials have not shared details about the accident.