Construction worker dies when concrete stairwell fell, police say

An Atlanta construction worker died after a concrete stairwell reportedly fell and damaged a gas meter in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said the man was pronounced dead Tuesday at 1220 Gun Club Road.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and found the man wasn't breathing when they arrived.

A firetruck was parked outside an apartment complex when SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene.

