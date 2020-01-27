Community gathers in prayer to mourn 8 lives lost in dock fire

After a horrifying fire on a dock claimed the lives of eight people in Scottsboro, Alabama, the community gathered in prayer.

MOTHER, 4 CHILDREN AMONG 8 KILLED IN ALABAMA DOCK FIRE

Eight people, including a mother and her four children, died when a fire destroyed dozens of boats on Guntersville Lake, about 40 miles outside of Huntsville, Alabama.

Dozens came to a church just up the street from where the tragedy happened to be together to make sense of what happened after they saw the total destruction that took eight lives.

"We're just a rock's throw from where the tragedy occurred, so we wanted to be a place where families can come pray and ask for peace for the families," said Pastor Brett Hogland.

Fire officials said going through the wreckage to pinpoint what caused this fire will take days, but the community members said they want to help now through prayer.

"It was devastating," said Dana Tolleson. "We are such a tight-knit community that when one of us hurts, we all hurt."

Church members said beyond these prayers, they are ready to help the families through the long healing process ahead.

"We are praying for you," said Hogland. "We do love you, and we are here for you, not just today, but in the weeks and months ahead," said the Pastor.

If you'd like to help, you can send donated items to the Faith Covenant Church of God at 1510 County Park Road, Scottsboro, Alabama 35769.