Expand / Collapse search

Columbus State professor reportedly accidentally shot by roommate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 15, 2025 7:40am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Columbus State professor Erica Anderson shot by roommate

Columbus State professor Erica Anderson shot by roommate

The family of Columbus State University professor Erica Anderson is raising money to cover funeral expenses after what loved ones are calling a "terrible accident."

The Brief

    • Columbus State professor Erica Anderson killed in accidental shooting.
    • Family says roommate mistook her for an intruder.
    • GoFundMe launched to help cover funeral expenses.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The family of Columbus State University professor Erica Anderson, 31, is raising money to cover funeral expenses after what loved ones are calling a "terrible accident."

What we know:

According to multiple reports, Anderson — who had just started her first semester teaching in the university’s theater department — was shot and killed by her roommate, who allegedly mistook her for an intruder.

Anderson leaves behind a husband and three children. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral arrangements and to support her family during this tragedy.

What's next:

The investigation continues at this time. 

The Source

  • Information for this story came from earlier published reports and the GoFundMe page for Anderson's family. 

GeorgiaNews