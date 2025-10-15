Columbus State professor reportedly accidentally shot by roommate
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The family of Columbus State University professor Erica Anderson, 31, is raising money to cover funeral expenses after what loved ones are calling a "terrible accident."
What we know:
According to multiple reports, Anderson — who had just started her first semester teaching in the university’s theater department — was shot and killed by her roommate, who allegedly mistook her for an intruder.
Anderson leaves behind a husband and three children. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral arrangements and to support her family during this tragedy.
What's next:
The investigation continues at this time.