Columbus State professor reportedly accidentally shot by roommate

The Brief Columbus State professor Erica Anderson killed in accidental shooting. Family says roommate mistook her for an intruder. GoFundMe launched to help cover funeral expenses.



The family of Columbus State University professor Erica Anderson, 31, is raising money to cover funeral expenses after what loved ones are calling a "terrible accident."

What we know:

According to multiple reports, Anderson — who had just started her first semester teaching in the university’s theater department — was shot and killed by her roommate, who allegedly mistook her for an intruder.

Anderson leaves behind a husband and three children. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral arrangements and to support her family during this tragedy.

What's next:

The investigation continues at this time.