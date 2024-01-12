Columbia HS band booster club members accused of misappropriating funds

The DeKalb County School District is investigating allegations that members of Columbia High School's band booster club misappropriated funds, according to a letter sent to the band community.

The letter says a meeting was held in October 2023 with the executive board members of the booster club to address their concerns. Following the meeting, club members filed a police report with the DeKalb County School District Police.

DKCSD is encouraging parents and community partners to continue their support of the high school's programs and say funds can still be directed to support the daily operations of the band. However, band booster club members cannot accept or oversee the funds.

A Columbia High School employee has been selected to sponsor the band program, according to the letter. A budget has been prepared, a receipt book issued, and funds will be deposited in the school account.

The school district says it will continue to investigate the alligations until they have a resolution.

The letter did not give a dollar amount or say how the funds were misused. It also did not say if anyone will face charges.