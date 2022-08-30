Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame kicks off new season

This week marks the return of college football, and there's no better place to celebrate than at Atlanta's Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.

The downtown Atlanta attraction is hosting special fan activities aimed at making the college football season even more exciting.

The hall of fame has a new exhibit, "The Evolution of the SEC," which highlights the story of the SEC from its "kickoff" in 1933 to present day. Staffers say the exhibit features memorabilia — including trophies, jerseys, and more — from all 14 schools currently part of the SEC. Just for the record, those 14 schools are: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

"The Evolution of the SEC" is scheduled to remain on display in the Hall through the end of the year, and joins other popular attractions inside including the Indoor Playing Field and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Skill Zone, where fans can see if they have what it takes to become a future hall-of-famer (Spoiler alert: The author of this article does not.).

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information on visiting the Hall, click here.