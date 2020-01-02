Cold case investigator trying to find who threw away baby boy

He never had a real name, but now a Walton County Sheriff's Office Investigator wants to make sure a baby boy is never forgotten.

Someone threw away the new born on Rockmore Road near Old Mount Zion Cemetery Road in April 2004. It is a case which tugs at the heartstrings of Cold Case Investigator Michael Rising.

"How could anybody not feel sad over the death of a child," said Rising.

Investigator Rising said the full term baby was found a few feet away from a red bio hazard bag. It is believed the baby's body was originally placed in that bag.In that bio hazard bag a K-Mart bag with the baby's placenta. Investigator Rising said the bio hazard bag is a critical clue.

"That had to have come out of a medical office or a hospital or some company that handles that type of waste. You could have a nurse invovled in this or someone that works as a cleaning person," said Rising.

The baby boy was named Mathew Christian after Rising said a Christian based non profit paid for the boys burial at a local cemetary. The case, where DNA evidence was collected, is considered a homicide.

"We're going to continue with the DNA data research, hopefully that might come up with something," said Rising.

Investigator Rising met with FOX 5 at a local diner near the site where the baby boy was found. He believes someone local, around the Loganville area, may be harboring a deep dark secret which could lead to the person who threw away a child so many years ago.

"There are people out there that know about this. That person had rights even though it's an infant, it's the right thing to do," said Rising.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Walton County Cold Case Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558.