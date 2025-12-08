Cobb Superior Court judge retiring after more than 20 years of service

article

The Brief Judge Gregory Poole will retire January 2, 2026, after more than two decades on the bench. Poole previously served as Chief Judge and held key statewide judicial leadership roles. After retirement, he is seeking appointment as a Senior Superior Court Judge and plans to mediate.



A Cobb County Superior Court judge with more than two decades on the bench announced he will step down in January.

Judge A. Gregory Poole, a native of the Cobb County community, announced Monday that his last day will be Jan 2, 2026.

What they're saying:

In a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, Poole reflected on his career, writing, "It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Cobb Judicial Circuit as a Superior Court Judge for the past thirteen years and as a Cobb County Juvenile Court Judge for the previous ten years."

The backstory:

Poole was elected to the Superior Court in 2012 and took office the following January. He later served as Chief Judge from 2023 to 2025, a period court officials say was marked by steady leadership as Cobb County continued to grow. His work also extended statewide through leadership roles on the Council of Superior Court Judges’ Mandatory Continuing Judicial Education Committee.

Before joining the bench, Poole practiced law after being admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1985. He went on to serve as President of the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges and as a Trustee of the Georgia Institute of Continuing Judicial Education. He is also an emeritus member of the Charles Waltner Family Law American Inn of Court, where he served as Master of the Bench and on the Executive Committee.

A lifelong Marietta resident, Poole graduated from local public schools before attending Presbyterian College and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He is married to Lucia Poole, an assistant principal at Harrison High School, and they share six children.

What's next:

After retiring, Poole has asked the governor to appoint him as a Senior Superior Court Judge and plans to continue serving the community as a mediator.