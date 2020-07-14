Cobb County warehouse employees question their safety after workers test positive for COVID-19

A warehouse employee in Cobb County says her company is not doing enough to ensure the safety of workers.

She and several others employed by MSI Industrial Supply reached out to FOX 5 with their concerns. The worker learned she contracted the virus and has so many doubts about worksite safety, she resigned her position.

MSI confirms a total of nine, out of several hundred employees, have contracted the virus since March. It's not known whether any of the workers fell ill from being inside the warehouse or caught the virus from the outside.

The worker who agreed to an interview made a number of complaints including a lack of social distancing, and a lack of timely cleaning of the workspaces used by ill employees.

A corporate vice president acknowledged that space is a challenge inside the facility, but where possible, supervisors use social distancing. As for cleaning, the spokesman, Paul Mason, believes there may be a misunderstanding of the protocol.

"We typically learn of the positive result from the associate well after their most recent day's work in the facility. For example, an associate informed us Monday that he/she had tested positive and their last day in the facility was the preceding Thursday. The entire facility was disinfected by Jan-Pro using hydrostatic sprayers Sunday," Mason told FOX 5. "So there was no need to clean the associate's work area again."

Mason added the business is deemed essential and supplies PPE.

