Cobb County Schools honors its volunteers

The Cobb County School District honors its outstanding school volunteers.

The annual Volunteers of the Year luncheon took place Thursday afternoon.

It was a full house, at the Hilton Marietta Hotel and Conference Center for the lunch.

The Cobb County Schools superintendent told the crowd every member of the school district's team is valuable, no matter their role.

Organizers say some of the volunteers honored have served for a decade or more. And others have clocked in up to 30-hours a week, working to help students and staff.