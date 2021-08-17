Cobb County Schools announces $1,200 retention bonuses for bus drivers

The superintendent of Cobb County School District announced retention bonuses for bus drivers and monitors.

Bonuses of $1,200 will be delivered in December, a school district spokesperson said.

"Superintendent Ragsdale talks a lot about our Team. Our bus drivers and monitors are the first Team member many of our students and parents see every day. We want to do everything we can to hire the best and keep the best," said Chief Operations Officer Marc Smith.

Specific questions about the bonus should be directed to the Payroll Department, according to a district spokesperson.

The district is looking to hire safety-minded individuals as bus drivers or monitors. Interested professionals can apply online.

