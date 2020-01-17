Cobb County police arrest suspected bank robber

Cobb County police have arrested a man who they say gave a bank teller a demand note and ran away with cash on Friday.

According to police, the suspect went into the Wells Fargo Bank in the 5000 block of Floyd Road around 9:50 a.m.

An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect after he showed a bank employee the demand note. He then left the bank on foot, authorities said.

At the time, police described the suspect as a black male with a mustache, somewhere between 30 and 40 years old, with a slender build. He was seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and shoes with holes on the top.

Saturday, police say they arrested 45-year-old Kenyatta Ashley for the robbery.

Ashley was charged with felony robbery and transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.