Cobb County murder suspect shot at victim 6 times, police say

A Cobb County man faces murder charges after shooting at another man 6 times Wednesday, authorities said.

According to arrest warrants, 26-year-old Conner Harrison Beck is accused of killing Ethan Wackermann at an apartment complex in the Kennesaw area just after 4 p.m.

The warrant states the "accused was armed with a pistol and shot the victim six times, which caused the victim to suffer pain, visible injuries, and internal injuries which ultimately led to his death."

The arrest warrant shows Beck was taken into custody on March 9. Jail records show Beck is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking marijuana.

Investigators recovered several pounds of marijuana inside Beck's home. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail and being held without bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Wackermann's family.

