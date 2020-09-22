Cobb County man facing charges from hours-long standoff with SWAT

A Cobb County man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that started Tuesday morning.

According to Cobb County Police, shots were actively being fired around 5 a.m. at a home along the 2500 block of Kingsley Drive. Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

Residents in the area of Kingsley Drive between Castle Lane and Vinyard Court were told to shelter in their homes as SWAT negotiated with the barricaded suspect.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Donald Welborn, was taken into custody around noon investigators say, hours after the incident began.

"All we know is that we responded to someone in the neighborhood shooting. I don't know a motive. I don't know what was going through that person's head, " Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

A Cobb County bomb squad checked the home and did not locate any explosives.

A woman who knows the family but wanted to remain anonymous and has vacationed with them in the past said,

" I am devastated for his wife, this is terrible. I knew them to be an intact happy family," she said.

Welborn has been charged with eight counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and three counts of reckless conduct.

