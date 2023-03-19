Expand / Collapse search
Devastating Cobb County house fire completely destroys residence

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The fire crew said the fire was contained before it could spread to neighboring residences. (Credit: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services / Twitter)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A house in Cobb County is down to its charred framework after a devastating fire overtook it Sunday afternoon.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported to the fire on Jameson Road NE around 1 p.m. Fifteen units in total showed up to battle the flames and smoke.

The rescue team posted to Twitter after getting the scene under control. The homeowner told them no one was at the home when the fire began.

"Unfortunately, the home and adjacent garage were a total loss," they tweeted.

Image 1 of 3

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The team said the fire was contained before it could spread to any neighboring residences.