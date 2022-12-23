Cobb County high school marching band to perform during Sugar Bowl festivities

A $15,000 donation is helping fund a Cobb County high school's trip to perform during the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade.

Pebblebrook High School's marching band has the opportunity to perform in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, thanks in part to a check from Witherite Law Group. The firm has an office in Atlanta.

Pebblebrook High School is the only high school band from Georgia invited to participate in the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade and game between Alabama and Kansas State.

"Despite the challenges they may face, our students are resilient and dedicated. They’ve worked extremely hard and deserve this opportunity to perform on the national stage, as well as to enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans," Pebblebrook band director Eulas Kirtdoll said.

The donation will cover the cost of travel, hotel accommodations and meals for 104 students.