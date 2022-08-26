Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder

When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan.

"We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said.

They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The family hired a company last year to build it, but after a $45,000 down payment the man they say they hired filed for bankruptcy about two weeks after the check cleared.

"It was just a lot of money for us just to lose," Sara said.

"I do feel like we were scammed," Shaun said. "He came here with great ideas; his vision of our backyard was aligned with what we always wanted to do for our kids."

FOX 5 is not identifying the man the Pages say took their cash until investigators release an arrest report, even though the man was arrested this week, but Cobb County jail records show he faces two felony counts of theft by taking.

"I'm glad Cobb County is taking it seriously and decided to pursue it," Shaun said. "I know that we can't be the only ones this happens to."

Shaun and Sara are veterans. They ended up getting the pool of their dreams months behind schedule, after finding another company to do the job.

"Retiring from the military alone you have a lot of stressors, and this happening just aggravated that 10-fold," Sara said.

"We hope to at least recover some of the money that’s our goal," Shaun said. "We worked hard for the money, we saved for years and years throughout our careers."

The suspect has bonded out of jail. We reached out to him, but he told us he has no comment. When we get his arrest report, we will update you.