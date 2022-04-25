Watch: Coast Guard rescues 81-year-old Georgia man trapped on sinking boat

article

The U.S. Coast Guard has shared video of a dramatic rescue of an 81-year-old man trapped on a sinking boat close to Georgia.

Coast Guard officials say Saturday night they responded to Little Back River near Savannah after reports from a watchstander of the stranded man.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, showed a helicopter aircrew saving the man after his 16-foot vessel began taking on water.

"Our crew was fortunate to find this gentleman after an hour of searching by using an approximate cell phone location ping," said Lt. Christinia Batchelder, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, who was the pilot on the case.

Officials say boaters should always have a survival kit with flares and a radio in case they find themselves in a dangerous situation like this one.

The man's condition at this time is not known.