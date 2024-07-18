Driver rear-ends Clayton County deputies sending four to the hospital

Four people were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after a driver reportedly rear-ended a Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicle at a red light.

It happened at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Parkway at Southridge Parkway. State troopers responded to the crash that involved three different cars.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2014 Lincoln MKZ failed to stop at the red light, slamming into the back of a Clayton County Charger occupied by two deputies and one detainee. The law enforcement vehicle then hit the back of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax.

The driver of the Lincoln, the Chevy and the two Clayton County deputies and detainee were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Officials suspect the driver of the Lincoln was under the influence.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is considering charges.

