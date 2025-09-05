Clayton County sheriff reportedly files lawsuit over budget restrictions

The Brief Sheriff Levon Allen sues commissioners over jail budget limits. Jail built for 1,535 often holds 2,000 inmates. Review found severe understaffing, poor conditions.



Sheriff Levon Allen has filed a lawsuit against the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, arguing budget limits are endangering jail staff, inmates and the public, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The suit asks a judge to bar commissioners from restricting how he allocates department funds and to order additional money for the county jail.

What they're saying:

"My foremost concern remains the safety of my officers, the inmates in my custody, and the citizens of Clayton County. Without adequate funding and staffing, I cannot lawfully or safely discharge my duties as Sheriff," Allen said in a court filing.

Allen says the detention center, built in 2000, was designed for about 1,535 inmates but often holds around 2,000, leaving hundreds sleeping on the floor.

The jail has 123 correctional officers — a figure unchanged since 2006 — despite what Allen describes as a waiting list of qualified applicants.

An independent assessment commissioned by the county in May found severe understaffing, deteriorating conditions and inadequate medical and housing space.

The board did not immediately comment.

The backstory:

The dispute follows June budget changes that cut nearly 40 positions and $5 million from inmate medical care. Allen, reelected in 2024, became sheriff after former Sheriff Victor Hill’s conviction. His wife, Commissioner Tashe’ Allen, abstained from the June vote on cuts.