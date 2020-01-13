Clayton County police can now connect to your Ring

In an effort to make communities safer, the Clayton County Police Department has announced a partnership with the video doorbell company Ring.

Police say the Neighbors by Ring app will allow them to see video users upload to the portal.

Officers say the videos will help catch thieves who swipe packages from front porches.

Police say they can also request video for crimes that happen in specific areas.

The partnership will also allow the police department to comment and post alerts.

As far as privacy, the owner’s name is hidden unless they choose to use it.