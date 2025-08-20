Clayton County neighbors divided after officer kills dog chasing boy

The Brief Police say the dog chased a 13-year-old boy in Clayton County. The officer used a baton and pepper spray before firing his gun. The dog’s owner says Rocco was not aggressive and didn’t deserve to die.



A 13-year-old boy says a Clayton County police officer did the right thing when he shot and killed a dog that had been chasing him through his neighborhood last Thursday.

What they're saying:

He and his mom shared their story exclusively with FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.

"I saw him running, yelling, 'Help, help, mommy!" Rasheedat Kosoko, the boy’s mother, said.

But the dog's owner believes it should still be alive today.

What we know:

Video shared with FOX 5 shows the Clayton County police officer pointing his gun at a dog on Millstone Drive, last Thursday.

Moments later, he shot and killed it.

Police said the dog was acting "aggressively" toward a child and the officer was trying to protect him.

Timeline:

The Kosoko family was walking home last Thursday evening when the dog ran up on 13-year-old Mudathir, his mom said.

Mudathir said the dog seemed to jump out of a bush.

"Then the dog barked and started chasing me," he said.

His mother says he was terrified.

He said the officer, who lives in the neighborhood, first tried to use his baton and then pepper spray.

"When he used his baton, the dog didn’t want to stop coming," Mudathir Kosoko said. "Then he used his pepper spray, then I left."

By the time Mudathir reached home, he says he heard the gunshot.

Rasheedat said she was grateful the officer stepped in.

"If the cop was not there, I don’t know if I would lose him or lose all the other children," she said.

The other side:

The two-year-old Rottweiler, named Rocco, belonged to Renee Senegal.



She said Rocco broke free from his leash while she was home.

"He was looking to play," Senegal said. "That's all he want to do, is play."

She claims there had been prior issues with the officer, who was also her neighbor, and says he could have knocked on her door to diffuse the situation.

"It didn't have to happen like that," Senegal said. "Rocco did not deserve to lose his life."