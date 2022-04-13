Clayton County first responders save litter of puppies from drowning during storm

article

A pair of Clayton County first responders are being called heroes for saving a litter of puppies from drowning.

On April 5, Animal Control officer Mathis was in the office when she received a call from a frantic homeowner on the 6000 block of Planters Court in Morrow.

The owner said his dog had dug up an area under his patio to give birth and was now stuck while the severe weather began flooding the area. He told the Mathis that the puppies were too far back for him to reach.

Mathis jumped into action and grabbed Animal Control Officer Billings to help.

The two dug through a mound of mud and used a catch pole to save six of the seven day-old puppies from the rising waters. After each puppy was rescued, Mathis made sure they were dry and put safely in the home.

"They make personal sacrifices to ensure that the animals of this county are safe from harm on a daily basis," the Clayton County police said in a post praising the two officers. "Not to mention, how muddy they are willing to get the job done!"

Officials say the puppies are on the mend after their dramatic entrance.