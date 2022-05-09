Clayton County elementary school store teaches students life lessons

A store at one Clayton County elementary school is helping teach students life lessons. The store at Brown Elementary School initially opened a few years ago, but closed because of COVID-19. Now it's officially back up and running.

Reopening the school store at Brown Elementary marks an exciting new chapter.

"Our B.A.T.S. store, or our Bears Apparel and Things Store, is really a partnership between our communities and our school to help make the connection between school being work for students where they learn all the skills they need so later on they can provide for themselves and their families," principal Joane McDonald said.

Students help run the store and learn about using their own earnings, called Bear Bucks, which they mainly earn through attendance.

"So if they make that connection between school and working hard, then they'll realize that one day my hard work will make an opportunity for me to provide for my family," McDonald said.

The first students in the store were the top readers for each grade level. When students buy a prize for themselves they also buy a household good for their family.

"The kids get a lot of joy in taking things for their families. I think it's because they are selfless is the word. They want to see smiles not only on their faces but their family's faces as well," Traneir Fraiser said. He is the founder of a program called EVOLution that is helping sponsor the store.

Items include dish soap, pots and pans, and socks, alongside toys and games. The store is made possible through community partners including the organization EVOLution.

"We are definitely excited that we are a part of helping the kids do great in school. The stuff in the store is necessary, they can take it home and use it," said Crystal Kay the vice president of the organization.

While a big takeaway are the hands on lessons on finances, the biggest one for these students is school is key to success.

Advertisement

For the grand reopening, kids got to pick some cool specialty items including donations from the Atlanta Falcons and Marvel Studios actors.