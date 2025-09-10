Clayton County deputy injured attempting to apprehend driver along I-75

article

A deputy was injured following a high-speed chase along Interstate 75 in Clayton County on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

It happened along southbound I-75 just south of Forest Parkway at around 9:30 p.m.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, the deputy was chasing a vehicle which had eluded three separate law enforcement agencies that day.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed during the chase.

Clayton County sheriff's (FOX 5)

An 18-wheeler traveling along the interstate slammed into the sheriff’s deputy’s car pinning it against the guard rail.

After having to be freed by first responders, the deputy was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The names of the deputy and the drivers of the other vehicles involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.