Clayton County chairwoman faces code of conduct accusations

article

The Brief Commissioners introduced a resolution accusing the chairwoman of violating the board’s code of conduct. The filing alleges she yelled at commissioners and made unauthorized public statements on behalf of the board. Anderson-Henry denies wrongdoing and says the accusations are politically motivated and unsupported.



Clayton County Commission Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry is facing accusations of code of conduct violations. Commissioners introduced a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday.

What we know:

District 1 Commissioner Alaina Reaves brought forward the resoltion during the meeting in Jonesboro. The filing cites alleged violations of the Board of Commissioners Code of Conduct, including claims that Anderson-Henry yelled at commissioners during a meeting and made public statements on behalf of the board without its approval.

What they're saying:

Reaves said she introduced the measure to ensure the board can function effectively and present clear information to the public.

"This is not about a disagreement on leadership styles. This is about a lack thereof," Reaves said. "Every commissioner on the board has one vote. No vote outweighs the other, and that includes the chair."

Reaves said unilateral public statements from any board member can confuse residents and partners looking to do business in Clayton County.

"If one member of the board is making public statements that are not communicated with the full board ahead of time, it causes confusion in the public," she said.

If the concerns continue, the ordinance allows for a full hearing on code of conduct violations. Reaves said she hopes the process reinforces transparency and access for residents.

"This was an opportunity to clearly state on the record and to the full public that they have access to the full board and not one member in the lateral," she said.

The other side:

Anderson-Henry said the concerns are baseless and politically driven.

"It's non substantiated. I have already talked to our attorney on the board," she said. "We have board members that do not want to see this county move forward. I am working for the citizens of Clayton County. I am gonna continue to do that."

She said residents contact her directly about economic development, housing and other needs, and she believes some commissioners refuse to communicate with her.

"They want this administration to fail, but it will not fail," Anderson-Henry said. "We will move forward in Clayton County for the citizens of Clayton County."

When asked whether she was worried about potential penalties, she rejected the idea.

"There is no penalty. It goes nowhere. It is hearsay," she said. "I am gonna again keep working for these citizens and the citizens clap for me tonight because they know the job that I do for this county."