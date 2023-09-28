City of Clarkston condemns racial comment made in sabotaged Zoom meeting

article

Clarkston city leaders are denouncing a racial slur made when someone hacked into the City Council's work session earlier this week.

Officials with the city say an "anonymous saboteur" got into the council's Zoom meeting Monday and made a "racial comment."

While the city did not give specifics about what was said, officials say the comments will not be tolerated, and they are taking immediate action to prevent it from happening again.

"Hatred has no place here. Racist comments will not be tolerated during any of our public meetings. We are a community that respects everyone," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement. "Furthermore, it is our mission and goal to ensure that public meetings are conducted with the upmost professionalism and unity toward all people."

Officials say they plan to adjust the Zoom platform's settings to keep hackers out.

They've also created a position in the city focused on advancing equity goals and communication and community engagement strategies.