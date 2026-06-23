Civil rights icon Andrew Young shares history lessons at Atlanta camp

The Brief Civil rights Icon Andrew Young visited a literacy camp in northwest Atlanta to inspire young scholars. The former Atlanta mayor shared life stories and lessons from marching with Martin Luther King Jr. Students at Harper-Archer Elementary School read Young's co-authored book before his surprise arrival.



Civil rights legend and former mayor Andrew Young visited scholars at a northwest Atlanta literacy camp Tuesday to share personal stories from his historic life and inspire the next generation.

Atlanta literacy camp visit

What we know:

Young dropped by the REAL Literacy camp at Harper-Archer Elementary School in northwest Atlanta. The camp focuses heavily on reading, history, and community engagement. Before his arrival, the young campers studied his life story, mapping his journey from his childhood roots in New Orleans through his pivotal role in the civil rights movement and his leadership in elevating Atlanta to an international stage.

The students also read a book Young co-authored with his daughter, Paula Young Shelton, which details how Olympian Jesse Owens inspired him as a child. "It reminds me that I was a kid," Young said. "And I can remember people coming to visit my school and I can remember that it made a difference."

Civil rights history lessons

What they're saying:

During his talk, the ambassador and civil rights leader passed along a critical life lesson he learned during his own youth. "I start when I was about your age," Young told the campers. "One of the things that happened to me when I was when I was in third grade, I think, maybe change my life. I found out, take the biggest baddest boy in the class and make him your friend." He explained to the children that "to whom much is given, much is required," noting that his childhood friend did not have the same opportunities he enjoyed.

The floor then opened to the students for questions. A camper named Ava asked Young what it felt like to march alongside Martin Luther King Jr. "Marching with Martin Luther King Jr. was a special privilege because you always knew he was marching for what was right," Young answered. Young noted that seeing leaders accomplish great things shows the younger generation that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

Future impact on scholars

Dig deeper:

REAL Camp Director Dr. Barbara Coble says 40 students are enrolled in the summer program. Organizers hope the meaningful connection will permanently strengthen and inspire the voices of these impressionable young people.