City Winery Atlanta looks forward to the 'future'

"Stay Home Now -- Come Home to City Winery Soon" is the message from one of Atlanta's top performance venues, which has just announced its new Open to the Future concert series for the fall.

Shows by R&B favorites Loose Ends, Keke Wyatt, Eric Roberson are planned for the "Open to the Future" Concert Series starting in September at City Winery Atlanta, the intimate restaurant, winery, and performance venue located at Ponce City Market. While City Winery locations across the country have been forced to close to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've found new ways to serve customers; food and wine from City Winery may be delivered by GrubHub within 15 minutes of the Atlanta location, and wine is available for purchase online and free pickup in-store. City Winery is also asking for donations to its Employee Relief Fund, which so far has raised more than $35,000.

Another act booked to perform at City Winery Atlanta when the doors open again (for four shows October 26th and 27th) is Arrested Development, the famed progressive Hip-hop group which formed here in Atlanta and had massive hits with songs including "Tennessee," "People Everyday," and "Mr. Wendal." Original group member Speech spent the morning with us at City Winery Atlanta, talking about how social distancing is affecting artists and giving us a special performance of one of his group's biggest hits.

For more information on purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows or ordering wine from City Winery Atlanta, click here.