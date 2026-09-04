City Springs Theatre Company opens season with epic 'Les Misérables'

The Brief City Springs Theatre Company will stage "Les Misérables" at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs from Sept. 11-27. The production marks the opening of the company’s 2026-27 PNC Bank Season and its first local staging in more than a decade. Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley, who made his Broadway debut in "Les Misérables," is directing the production.



There are Broadway musicals. There are Broadway blockbusters. And then there’s "Les Misérables."

Often referred to as "the world’s most popular musical," the sweeping epic will take the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in an all-new production from City Springs Theatre Company beginning Sept. 11, with performances set to continue through Sept. 27.

"Les Misérables" is the first production of the 2026-27 PNC Bank Season, and City Springs Theatre Company leaders say it’s the first local staging of the musical in more than a decade.

And to pull off what might be its biggest production yet, City Springs Theatre Company enlisted its own award-winning artistic director to take the helm. That would be Shuler Hensley, of course, the Marietta native whose Broadway credits include "The Music Man," "Young Frankenstein" and "Oklahoma!" — for which he won the 2002 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Oh, and "Les Misérables" was his Broadway debut.

"I did Javert in 2000; the end of 2000, 2001," he says. "The show itself was selling out and it was one of those hot tickets, even then. And it had been on for over 10 years."

"Les Misérables" has been seen by tens of millions of audience members since it opened in London in 1985. Based on the classic French novel by Victor Hugo, the musical was adapted into a 2012 Oscar-winning film starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.

Performances of "Les Misérables" will take place at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.

And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Shuler Hensley about this highly anticipated new production.