City of South Fulton opens new police mini-precinct
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton has opened a new police mini-precinct.
City officials along with South Fulton police hosted the grand opening ribbon-cutting Thursday on Butner Road.
The new 800-square foot facility will serve as a place where people can request and pick-up police reports.
South Fulton's mayor said the new police precinct will help people and nearby business owners feel safer.
Mayor Edwards said he plans to open a new precinct in every district.
Image 1 of 5
▼