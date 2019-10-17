City of South Fulton opens new police mini-precinct

The City of South Fulton has opened a new police mini-precinct.

City officials along with South Fulton police hosted the grand opening ribbon-cutting Thursday on Butner Road.

The new 800-square foot facility will serve as a place where people can request and pick-up police reports.

South Fulton's mayor said the new police precinct will help people and nearby business owners feel safer.

Mayor Edwards said he plans to open a new precinct in every district.