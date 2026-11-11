Christmas comedy comes to life inside Alpharetta mercantile

The Brief Downtown Alpharetta artisan mercantile Sis + Moon’s is celebrating the holiday season with its annual "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" pop-up experience. Owner Christine Moore and her sister Wendy say the movie is a longtime favorite, and she and the team have carefully recreated the Griswold living room inside their boutique marketplace. The adjoining Restored Apothecary Candle Bar is also getting in on the action, doing a "moose mug" candle pounding event on November 28th.



Park the RV, check every bulb, and hide your cat: one of the most iconic Christmas movies in cinema history is coming to life in Alpharetta!

Downtown Alpharetta artisan mercantile Sis + Moon’s is celebrating the holiday season Griswold-style, decorating part of its space in honor of the iconic living room featured in the Christmas classic "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." The shop has become a holiday destination due to its annual "Christmas Vacation" pop-up, not to mention its lineup of local artisans offering up unique gift ideas.

Oh, and did we mention that lucky customers who stop in at the right time might even catch a glimpse of Cousin Eddie and Aunt Edna?

Sis + Moon’s is located at 24 Milton Avenue in downtown Alpharetta, and regular hours there are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. The market itself hosts dozens of local artists and makers specializing in jewelry, art, apparel, and vintage home goods — and provides several artists with working studio space.

For more information on Sis + Moon’s, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"-themed pop-up!