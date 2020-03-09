Christ Church in Georgetown says 550 parishioners are in self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

D.C. Mayor Bowser recommends a two-week self-quarantine for anyone who visited Christ Church during a six day period after the rector tested positive for the first confirmed case of coronavirus in D.C.

The church says approximately 550 parishioners are in self quarantine through March 9. Church officials say a large number of parishioners have been contacted and they "have not heard of a single instance where a parishioner is not following this guidance."

Bowser made the recommendation at a press conference on Monday. "Early Sunday morning, based on information gathered by D.C. Health, D.C. Health recommended temporarily pausing services at Christ Church Georgetown and the church further suspended all services and meetings until further notice."

"D.C. Health has been reaching out to known contacts to begin the process of self-quarantine," Bowser said. "As of late, last night, D.C. Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown either on February 24th, or between February 28th and March 3rd, self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days since the last time they visited the church."

"D.C. Health has been in communication with the church and has been reaching out to congregants with this information and guidance," Bowser said. "Any person who visited the church on those dates should call D.C. Health or their health care providers if they develop symptoms -- or if they have experienced symptoms of COVID 19 in the 14 days since they visited the church."

Rev. Tim Cole, the rector of the historic Episcopal church, remains hospitalized.

D.C. Health can be reached at 202-576-1117.