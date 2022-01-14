Expand / Collapse search
Choomba, one of the world's oldest gorillas, dies at Zoo Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Zoo Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Western lowland gorilla Choomba. (Zoo Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Choomba, the 4th oldest gorilla in the world, has passed away at the age of 59, Zoo Atlanta officials announced.

According to Zoo Atlanta officials, Choomba was a Western lowland gorilla was d was the second oldest at the zoo. She was being monitored by the zoo's veterinary staff for her advanced arthritis as well as "other age-related complications."

"This is an extremely difficult day for Zoo Atlanta and most particularly for Choomba’s care team, who knew her intimately and saw and cared for her daily with the greatest dedication. We commend the truly valiant efforts of our Gorilla and Veterinary Teams to help Choomba, from supportive care and laser therapy for her arthritis, to forward-thinking updates to the spaces used by our geriatric gorillas. Choomba leaves a tremendous legacy at Zoo Atlanta, in the zoological gorilla population in North America, and in the hearts of those who knew her best,"Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation said.

The University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine will perform a necropsy. A necropsy is known as the non-human version of an autopsy.

Preliminary results are expected to be available within the next several weeks.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE