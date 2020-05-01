Chino Hills man released on 'zero cash bail' mandate allegedly commits same crime

The zero cash bail emergency mandate in California is continuing to be a challenge for law enforcement as alleged criminals are released back into the public.

In Chino Hills, a 35-year-old man was arrested a total of four times for allegedly trespassing on the same property. Allan Christopher Carroll's most recent arrests were Sunday and Monday. Carroll was released after his arrest Sunday because of the zero cash bail policy. He was arrested for the same crime the next day.

"[On Monday], deputies again received a call from the same victim that Allan Carroll was back at the home and same behavior, he was trespassing and threatening," said Cindy Bachman, the Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Bachman said deputies requested a higher bail for Carroll after Monday's arrest.

"He was booked and his bail was set at $50,000," said Bachman.

However, Carroll spoke to FOX 11 on Friday, saying he was released on his own recognizance and was in the same neighborhood where the alleged crime took place.

"I'm not a thief. I'm not a villain. I'm a good, taxpaying Chino Hills resident," said Carroll.

Carroll is accused of threatening and trespassing at his family member's home. He denies the allegations, and said he believes people "innocent or guilty should be released."

Bachman said there have been complaints from the community about the new mandate.

"We hear from people and they're disappointed that someone can commit a crime and they go jail, we go through the whole process with them and book them for the crime because there is probable cause to do that, and then because of this order, they're released. People are disappointed, they're angry, but this is an order. We have to follow it, but we don't have to be happy about it," said Bachman.

Carroll said he will appear before a judge on May 5.