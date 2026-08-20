Children’s classic “The Magic Faraway Tree" gets big-screen treatment

The Land of Birthdays, the Land of Toys, or the Land of Dreams: Which destination is Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield choosing?

"Land of Dreams, baby," the actor answers quickly. "I want to go to the Land of Dreams because I want to sleep a lot. I need a lot of sleep!"

But no sleep is needed to visit those three magical places and others in the new fantasy-adventure flick "The Magic Faraway Tree," which opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, Aug. 21. Garfield stars alongside Emmy Award winner Claire Foy ("The Crown") as parents who move to the country with their three children, who stumble upon the terrific tree of the title.

The film is based on a series of classic children's books by British author Enid Blyton.

"I knew of 'The Magic Faraway Tree,' but I hadn't read them as a child," says Foy. "And so I came to this script, you know, with not knowing anything about it, and I was totally swept away by it and loved all the characters…I just found it so sweet."

"I wanted it to feel like the classic that always was," says director Ben Gregor. "And I wanted the sets to be as physical as possible, so the kids could see and experience it. I didn't want them to be just looking into that dead-eyed nothingness, and also get to being bored. Filming is so boring, anyway, that if there's nothing there, it's extra boring!"

"The Magic Faraway Tree" also stars Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders, and Rebecca Ferguson. For more information on the film, click here — and click the video player to hear more of our interviews with the director and stars!