Chick-fil-A's original Georgia location to reopen soon, now hiring

The original is returning soon and it’s hiring. Chick-fil-A’s original restaurant in Georgia has been undergoing renovations for the past eight months, but will soon be reopening.

The Chick-fil-A Hapeville Dwarf House will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park located at 680 S central Ave in Hapeville. The location is hiring servers and both back of house and front of house team members.

Chick-fil-A offers scholarship opportunities, professional development, and flexible work schedules.

Over the past year, the historic location has been undergoing a "full restaurant remodel." The original building’s blueprints were used to recreate the beloved counter and stools, the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. An extended patio has also been added.

What is being kept is some of the original bricks that are being reincorporated into the new building. Also, the multicolor diamond stain-glass window above the little red door is being kept.

The Hapeville Chick-fil-A, originally known as the Dwarf Grill, was first opened in 1946. Founder Truett Cathy would go on to invent Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich at the location before adding it to the menus of his restaurants.

The Hapeville location offers both the current Chick-fil-A menu and the original restaurant’s menu, which includes burgers, mac & cheese, collard greens and a selection of pies, among other original menu items."

